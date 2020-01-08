The Masked Singer fans are sure they know who Queen Bee is

The Masked Singer has kicked off on ITV and viewers reckon they've already identified one of the mystery singers.

The new series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series launched on Saturday night with the first six masked celebrities performing.

One of them was Queen Bee who performed Alive by Sia in the opening episode.

And fans are convinced the star behind the mask is Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts.

"You cannot mistake a talent like @NicolaRoberts," one wrote on Twitter, "That HAS to be her as Queen B in masked singer. Not everyone has a tone like that."

Another agreed: "That is, without a doubt, Queen Nicola Roberts. so distinctive."

Others had speculated it was Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

However she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

The true identity of Queen Bee and all the other masked celebrities will only be officially revealed at the end of each episode.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong in order to avoid elimination.

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

The Masked Singer continues Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.