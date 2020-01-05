Charlotte Church breaks silence on The Masked Singer rumours

The Masked Singer has launched on ITV and viewers reckon they've already identified one of the mystery singers.

The new series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

The Masked Singer's debut UK series launched on Saturday night with the first six masked celebrities performing.

One of them was Queen Bee who performed Alive by Sia in the opening episode.

Immediately viewers took to Twitter to speculate it was Welsh singer and actress Charlotte Church.

However she responded to the trending topic, tweeting defiantly: "I'm definitely not the bee, repeat NOT the bee."

Other popular guesses for the identity of Queen Bee have included Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts and Jade from Little Mix.

The true identity of Queen Bee and all the other masked celebrities will only be officially revealed at the end of each episode.

They must impress the studio audience and a panel made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong in order to avoid elimination.

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

The Masked Singer returns this evening, Sunday January 5 on ITV at 8PM.

Episodes will then continue weekly on Saturday nights.

You can watch and catch up on the show online via the ITV Hub.