Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

In The Masked Singer, twelve celebrities compete in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Singer contestants

Queen Bee

Queen Bee performs.

- Young when she began her career

- Always been a bit of a "wildcard"

- Of all her friends she's the "joker of the pack"

- Has helped to change the law

- Song clue: Girl On Fire - Alicia Keys

Popular guesses: Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts

Duck

Duck performs

- A real softie, although maybe you wouldn't think it.

- Always been sporty and can surf.

- Used to be a long distance runner.

- Loves to speak different languages.

- Once had 850,000 people sing happy birthday to her and has sung happy birthday to a "legend".

Popular guesses: Spice Girl Mel C or Mel B

Hedgehog

Hedgehog performs.

- A homely creature who is most active at night

- More introverted than people might expect

- A self-confessed workaholic

- Once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night

Popular guesses: Jason Manford, Michael Ball, Rhydian Roberts

Unicorn

Unicorn performs.

- Always stood out from the crowd

- Flew on a private plane as a child

- Grew up on a small island and tap danced their way through school.

Popular guesses: John Barrowman, Jake Shears, Peter Andre, Frankie Grande Kevin Hale

Monster

Monster

- Come to the UK

- Grammy award winner

- His hero is Tony Hadley

- Was a bookworm growing up

- Loves rock and roll

- Song clue: Don't Cha - Pussycat Dolls

Popular guesses: CeeLo Green

Fox

Fox

- Loves to rock out

- Party animal who can be found in the East End

- For 30 years has been collecting tea pots

- Link to Strictly Come Dancing

- Song clue: On My Own - Les Miserables

Popular guesses: Denise Van Outen

Octopus

Octopus

- Bubbly and always on the go

- Looks up to Naomi Campbell

- Loves weight training

- Involved in a record breaking deal

- Has a link to Jason Donovan

Popular guesses: Dannii or Kylie Minogue, Tyra Banks, 'One of the Pussycat Dolls'

Daisy

Daisy

- Real name is "from the seeds of the people who made her".

- Moved to the UK, likely American.

- Likes to relax by fishing.

- Trained at one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

- Links to cookery and France.

- Song clue: Unforgettable - Nat King Cole

Popular guesses: Kelis

The Masked Singer spoilers

Meet the unmasked singers so far below...

Butterfly

Patsy Palmer

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a Butterfly. I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

Pharaoh

Alan Johnson

At the end of the second show, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was politician Alan Johnson, who previously served as Home Secretary for the Labour party.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said: "Because it was so weird and wacky", and admitted that going out in the first round was the toughest part of the process.

Chameleon

Justin Hawkins as Chameleon

At the end of the third show, it was revealed that the identity of Chameleon was Justin Hawkins, frontman of The Darkness.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Justin said: "I wanted to take part in something that would be slightly surreal, and the secrecy made it a very exciting. Like having an extra-musical affair.

"I was reluctant to commit to the recordings because I was supposed to be best man at a wedding in Australia, but it was too good to turn down. Haha!"

He added: "The toughest part of the process was learning relatively modern songs. I’m not fond of new music, so I had to force myself to assimilate inferior compositions... Plus it was difficult to sing from within a helmet!"

Tree

Teddy Sheringham as Tree

At the end of the fourth show, it was revealed that the identity of Tree was former England footballer Teddy Sheringham.

After his exit, Teddy said: "I'm sure there will be a lot of people saying my singing is very wooden, I'll take that.

"In a sadistic kind of way I really enjoyed my Masked Singer experience... not sure I'd want to do it again, but I enjoyed it."

He added: "I've been asked to do everything over the years but always declined. I saw the show that aired in the States and thought I'd love to do that for my kids."

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.