The Masked Singer contestants hints, clues, guesses and reveals so far

Here's a full run down of the Masked Singer UK contestants plus all the hints and clues to their identity.

In The Masked Singer, twelve celebrities compete in a singing show all while dressed head to toe in elaborate costumes, their identities are hidden on and off stage.

As each celebrity sings, a superstar panel, along with the studio audience, are left guessing who’s behind the mask as the celebrity singers try to throw them off the scent.

Here's all we know so far about the contestants, the hints and clues to their identities plus the popular guesses so far...

The Masked Singer contestants

Queen Bee

Queen Bee performs.

- Young when she began her career

- Always been a bit of a "wildcard"

- Of all her friends she's the "joker of the pack"

Popular guesses: Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts, Charlotte Church

Duck

Duck performs

- A real softie, although maybe you wouldn't think it.

- Always been sporty and can surf

- Used to be a long distance runner

Popular guesses: Spice Girl Mel C, Dame Kelly Holmes

Hedgehog

Hedgehog performs.

- A homely creature who is most active at night

- More introverted than people might expect

- A self-confessed workaholic

- Once had a job that meant he died at 8.30 every night

Popular guesses: Jason Manford

Unicorn

Unicorn performs.

- Always stood out from the crowd

- Flew on a private plane as a child

Popular guesses: John Barrowman

Chameleon

Chameleon performs.

- A blend of talents who has done many things but "one more than any other"

- Used to the tech of the 70s

- Once provided the voice of a children's cartoon character

Popular guesses: Will Mellor, Alexander Armstrong, Reggie Yates or Justin Hawkins

Monster

Monster

- Come to the UK

- Grammy award winner

- His hero is Tony Hadley

Popular guesses: Cee Lo Green

Fox

Fox

- Loves to rock out

- Party animal who can be found in the East End

- For 30 years has been collecting tea pots

Popular guesses: Denise Van Outen

Tree

Tree

- Played in front of big crowds

- Footballer or rugby player

- Has never performed before on the stage but is doing the show for his kids.

Popular guesses: Chris Kamara, Peter Crouch, David Beckham

Octopus

Octopus

- Bubbly and always on the go

- Looks up to Naomi Campbell

- Loves weight training

Popular guesses: Love Island's Amber Davies or 'One of the Pussycat Dolls'

Daisy

Daisy

- Real name is "from the seeds of the people who made her"

- Moved to the UK, likely American

- Likes to relax by fishing

Popular guesses: Kelis, Ayda Field

The Masked Singer spoilers

Meet the unmasked singers so far below...

Butterfly

Patsy Palmer

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a Butterfly. I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

Pharaoh

Alan Johnson

At the end of the second show, it was revealed that the identity of Pharaoh was politician Alan Johnson, who previously served as Home Secretary for the Labour party.

Asked why he signed up for the show, Alan Johnson said: "Because it was so weird and wacky", and admitted that going out in the first round was the toughest part of the process.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday nights on ITV.

You can watch episodes online via the ITV Hub.