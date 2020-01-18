The fourth contestant on The Masked Singer has been revealed - who is behind the Tree mask?

In The Masked Singer, a cast of famous faces compete to put on the best musical performance all while keeping their true identities hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

An all star panel - made up of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong - and a live studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Tonight's fourth episode saw five mystery celebrities face off again: Daisy, Fox, Monster, Octopus and Tree.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the fourth show, it was revealed that the identity of Tree was former England footballer Teddy Sheringham MBE.

Teddy Sheringham as Tree

After his exit, Teddy said: "I've been asked to do everything over the years but always declined. I saw the show that aired in the States and thought I'd love to do that for my kids."

He added: "The panel were great, big names and really complementary considering I can't sing!"

And Teddy admitted of his departure: "It's ok. I didn't expect to win, I just wanted to enjoy the experience and get to work with some good people."

In the episode, the five celebrities battled it out with a brand new performance each.

After every song, the panel gave their opinions on both the performance and their best guesses on who was behind the mask.

Then after all the performances the studio audience voted for their favourite with Fox, Monster and Daisy winning the most votes (in no particular order).

The two acts with the fewest votes - Tree and Octopus - went forward to the sing off.

There, they each performed again before the panel had to pick which of the bottom two acts would be eliminated and leave the competition.

The panel voted to keep Octopus leaving Tree to be eliminated and taking off their mask to reveal their identity as former footballer Teddy Sheringham.

None of the panel guessed correctly, although they were close, with predictions including Peter Crouch, David Seaman, Jamie Redknapp and Peter Shilton

The Masked Singer continues next Saturday night at 7PM on ITV where the remaining eight contestants will perform together for the first time.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.