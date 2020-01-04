The first contestant on The Masked Singer has been revealed - who is behind the mask?

Hosted by Joel Dommett, The Masked Singer is the surreal and surprising singing show that started tonight (Saturday, January 4) on ITV.

The series sees celebrities compete to put on the best musical performance all while their identities are hidden behind elaborate masks and costumes.

A panel and studio audience vote for their favourite performances all while trying to guess the identity of the singers.

Tonight's first episode saw the first six mystery celebrities face off: Queen Bee, Duck, Unicorn, Butterfly, Chameleon and Hedgehog.

Who's behind the mask?

At the end of the opening show, it was revealed that the identity of Butterfly was actress Patsy Palmer, best known for her role of Bianca Jackson on BBC soap EastEnders.

After her exit, Patsy said: "I loved it, the costume designers are so talented and I loved being a Butterfly. I love singing in general (not that I’m any good) but it's an extremely uplifting thing to do. I love music, it's a total passion of mine (I DJ) so I’m constantly playing music.

"To be able to get on a stage that size was a dream too although I must say I was really nervous."

In the episode, the six celebrities battled it out in a series of head to head musical duels.

It was Queen Bee vs Duck, Unicorn vs Butterfly and Chameleon vs Hedgehog.

After each song, the panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Ken Jeong offered up their opinions on the performance and their thoughts on who was behind the mask.

Then after each battle, the studio audience voted for their favourite of the two performances with that act going through to the next weekend. The winners of the battles were Queen Bee, Unicorn, and Hedgehog.

The losers of the battles - Duck, Butterfly and Chameleon - went forward to the bottom three.

There, the panel decided which of the bottom three acts would be eliminated and leave the competition.

The panel voted to keep Chameleon and Duck in the competition leaving Butterfly to be eliminated and revealing herself.

The Masked Singer continues TOMORROW, Sunday night at January 5 from 8PM as the next six mystery celebrity contestants sing for the first time.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.