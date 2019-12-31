The Masked Singer judges reveal "insane" steps taken to keep celebrities secret

The faces of The Masked Singer have revealed the measures bosses take to keep the celebrities' identities under wraps.

ITV's new entertainment show sees stars disguise themselves in characters costumes while performing pop songs to the nation.

Judges and viewers alike end up speculating about who exactly is behind each mask in television's biggest guessing game.

With the show's surprise element coming from the big reveals, producers go to extreme lengths to make sure not even the slightest details about the contestants leak.

Panellist Davina McCall described the show's security as "insane", with only a select few crew members permitted to even communicate with the celebs.

"The celebrities and the judges and presenters were always kept apart in two completely different areas," she explained.

"I once saw somebody, and they still had a full on helmet on their head and a sign on their T- shirt saying 'don’t talk to me'.

"Very few people in the whole crew, out of all the cameramen and floor managers, knew their true identity."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Ross told how the competitors can't leave their dressing rooms unless they're incognito.

"The level of secrecy is second to none, it’s amazing. None of us had any idea," he said.

"We would occasionally fish for a clue, or try to trick the people working on the show who we thought might know."

"The celebrities would only be allowed to walk around in their costume. They would leave their dressing room in costume. Even getting into their cars, they had a mask on."

In fact, not even the celebs' entourages could reveal themselves incase the judges recognised them.

Presenter Joel Dommett added: "All of their teams of people were also in disguise. Having that level of secrecy was incredible."

To make complicate matters further, filming of the new series took place in advance earlier this year.

While each episode features a sizeable studio audience, only handful of punters got to stay behind to witness the unmaskings.

The Masked Singer has steadily grown from its origins in South Korea to become a global television phenomenon.

It instantly attracted over ten million viewers when it launched in the United States on FOX earlier this year.

The UK version finally hits our screens this Saturday at 7.00pm and Sunday at 8.00pm on ITV.