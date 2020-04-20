SAS: Who Dares Wins celebrity contestants line up 2020 confirmed

A second celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins will air in 2020 - here's who's on the full line up.

Channel 4 has confirmed news of a new special Celebrity series of SAS: Who Dares Wins, starting April 20 at 9PM.

Just like on the main series, the team of ex-Special Forces operators, led by Chief Instructor Ant Middleton will put brave 12 celebrities through an intensive 7 day course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass this unique version of SAS Selection.

With this series returning to Scotland - the homeland of the SAS - the celebrity recruits will leave their glamourous lives behind and live together in a derelict farmstead on the remote island of Raasay, where they will be exposed to Scotland’s unforgiving weather, harsh landscape and volatile seas.

2020 Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins line up

The new celebrity recruits taking part in season 2 are:

Joey Essex

Reality star - Recruit #1

Says Joey: "I would say the main reason I took the opportunity was probably to show people who I really am. People see me on TV and they go 'Yeah, Joey Essex. Oh yeah, he's stupid'. But I feel like people underestimate who I really am, deep down inside.

"I’ve done loads of shows but I think this is the first one that's going to show the deep layer under the skin of Joey Essex. I had heard about the show before, and I knew it would be such a crazy experience, but you come out of the other side a better person."

Brendan Cole

Ballroom dancer - Recruit #2

Says Brendan: "This particular type of programme is right up my street. When it came through I was quite chuffed to be asked. I like to do anything adrenalin-fuelled that challenges you, that pushes you out of your comfort zone.

"I think people don’t know me as that person, they only know me as a dancer. So when the offer came through, I jumped at it."

Katie Price

TV personality - Recruit #3

Says Katie: "I knew I was in trouble from the minute we arrived ‘somewhere in outer Scotland.’ I hate the cold, I have a phobia of water. It was equally the most terrifying and exhilarating thing that I have ever done. It was like being in the jungle but the military, SAS version."

John Fashanu

Former Premiership Footballer - Recruit #4

Says John: "I’d seen the show before and saw some of my co-footballers and friends doing it. I thought it was something that was going to test me 100%, physically and mentally. It was a real challenge, I love a challenge, whether it’s boxing, football or martial arts, I love that type of thing."

Anthea Turner

TV presenter - Recruit #5

Says Anthea: "What was going on in my head at the time? I did it for me. I'm extremely lucky to be in television and be offered these experiences and just do something which is really going to push you and probably frighten you, like when I did The Jump."

Locksmith

Rudimental DJ - Recruit #6

Says Locksmith: "I would have been a bit crazy to not jump at a chance like this. I didn't know much about the show before I went on it, but I knew that there was an element of pushing yourself to the limit and I always, always have been about that.

"When I was younger I was questioning whether I wanted to join the army or not, and I filled in the forms and I got ready to pack my bags. The only thing that stopped me was the fact that I fell in love with my missus, that changed everything for me and I didn't join up. I was very close. That could've completely changed my whole life.

"I don't know if I would have pursued music if I had joined the army back then. It was a real sliding doors moment! But I always knew there was an element of me that wanted to test myself beyond belief, and I felt like I had a lot more to give, whether it was in football, music, or joining up with the army. So taking part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins just felt like the right thing to do."

Lauren Steadman

Paralympic Athlete - Recruit #7

Lauren says: "I think as an athlete, you love any sort of challenge. I definitely love pushing myself, and I get so upset if there's something I can't do. Just because that's my personality, I might not be perfect at everything, but I like to give it a good go and know I gave my best.

"So, for me, it seemed like a challenge that was a tad more challenging than my own sport, and something that I completely had no knowledge of or any past experience. So it was just a case of going out there into the unknown, and just seeing if I could do it."

Nikki Sanderson

Hollyoaks actress - Recruit #8

Says Nikki: "I love challenging myself and seeing how far I can push myself. In the past I cycled from Vietnam to Cambodia and whenever I've been asked to do something that's a physical challenge, I want to do it because I want to try and see how far I can push my body.

"I also just wanted to go because I'm someone who really respects our forces. I've got family that were in the forces and to be able to have an experience like that and to be trained by the people that we were trained by, it's just a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I'd have been silly to pass up on.

"To be able to experience, as a civilian, even a tiny bit of what our forces go through in training, you just don't get those opportunities in life. So, to me, it was just a fantastic opportunity and also to be able to see how far I could go and see what I could achieve."

Jack Maynard

Youtuber - Recruit #9

Say Jack: "I definitely thought it was time for me to come back to TV, and I wanted to come back in a really good and positive way by setting myself a huge challenge. So when this show came knocking at the door, the timing felt right for me.

"It was a huge opportunity and it’s something you can’t really turn down. I was really interested to see how far, more mentally than physically, that I could push myself."

Helen Skelton

TV Presenter - Recruit #10

Says Helen: "I’ve just never really done anything like this. I did all the challenge and adventure stuff when I was on Blue Peter but I’ve had two kids since then. When you become a mum everything changes in a good way but I just wanted to prove to myself that I could still get involved in tough stuff and challenge myself.

"So I kind I did it to see if I still could, if that makes sense!"

Tony Bellew

Former boxing champion - Recruit #11

Says Tony: "The reason I wanted to do it was because I've always admired the guys in the military and armed forces, especially the SAS boys. I took the Navy test when I was a kid, when I was younger, and then pulled out last minute. I passed it, and then pulled out last minute, because I wanted to pursue a career in boxing.

"I have a lot of time for the Royal Marines, but I just didn't think I'd be fit enough or good enough, so I didn't go down that path and stuck to the boxing."

Yasmin Evans

Radio 1Xtra DJ - Recruit #12

Says Yasmin: "It was such an easy decision for me to make. I really love my fitness. I feel like with this show, it's not a stereotypical celebrity show. I have two friends who have been in the show before and to see their emotional growth from it was everything that I needed to see for me to say yes."

Putting them through the toughest course yet is Chief Instructor, Ant Middleton and his team of Directing Staff, Foxy, Billy, Ollie and newest member Jay.

The DS don’t care how famous the recruits are, how many followers they have or what they have done before this. As soon as they enter the selection process, their celebrity status will be stripped away.

Facing a series of terrifying and brutal challenges, they’ll be forced to confront surprising truths about themselves, to discover their true self. Will they have what it takes to make it through this unique version of SAS selection?

SAS: Who Dares Wins first celebrity special aired in 2019. You can watch the series online here via the All4 Player.

Series 2 begins on Monday, April 20 at 9PM on Channel 4.