The Masked Singer is the unique new celebrity singing show coming to ITV in 2020 - who's behind the mask?

After proving a hit in other countries across the world, a UK series will premiere next year.

But who are the judges, host, when does it stat and what's it all about?

Who's behind the mask?

The Masked Singer is a surreal and surprising guessing game that sees famous faces compete to pull off the best musical performance - all while hiding their identity elaborately and imaginatively concealed behind the mask.

The 12 celebrities will need to give their best performance to avoid being eliminated and their identities revealed.

Comedian and presenter, Joel Dommett, will take the helm as host of the brand new UK version.

The Masked Singer begins on Saturday, January 4th and Sunday, January 5th on ITV.

The Masked Singer judges

Viewers at home will be lead in their quest to discover who the celebrities are by a lively and multi-talented panel made up of Jonathan Ross; Rita Ora; Davina McCall and Hollywood actor and comedian, Ken Jeong, who also appears on the panel of The Masked Singer in the US.

The panel will have to try and guess the masked singers’ identities before they are unmasked as they leave the competition.

Host, Joel Dommett said: “I’m incredibly excited and proud to be hosting The Masked Singer for ITV. I’ve been a huge fan of the show in the US and being a part of it here is a dream come true!

"The panel is brilliant and it’s an incredible idea - I think the UK is going to love it.

"In all seriousness this is my best chance to become friends with Jonathan Ross and I’m not going to mess it up.”

Jonathan Ross said: “I am thrilled and excited to be in pole position as the mystery singers show us what they’ve got.

"I loved the American version of the show so can’t wait to try and uncover the mystery UK superstars hiding beneath the masks. It should be great fun!”

Rita Ora added: “I’m so excited to be part of this incredible panel, bring it on! I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer, it’s such a fresh and original show.

"I can’t wait for it to come to the UK and to get started - it’s going to be so much fun.”

Davina McCall enthused: “I love this show! I’m so excited and I can’t wait to join Rita, Jonathan and the inimitable Ken on the panel and see just what amazing costumes and performances our celebrities will be bringing to the show.”

And Ken Jeong said: “As the smartest judge on the US Masked Singer, it is truly an honour and privilege to take my talents to the UK!

"As everyone knows, I am extremely knowledgeable about UK culture, and I can’t wait to see my favourite British singers dressed in beautiful costumes based on their native kangaroos and dingos.”

The Masked Singer will start on Saturday, January 4th at 7PM.

The series will continue the very next night on Sunday, January 5th at 8PM.