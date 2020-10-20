Watch Gemma Collins: Diva Forever online and catch up on past episodes

Here's how to watch Gemma Collins: Diva Forever online and catch up with all episodes of the current series.

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever is the new ITVBe reality show from the queen of memes.

Here's how to watch the show online and catch up on all the episodes from the season.

When does Gemma Collins: Diva Forever air on TV?

Gemma Collins: Diva Forever's new series is currently airing on Tuesdays nights at 9PM on ITVBe.

The series started on October 13.

ITVBe can be found on channel 131 on Sky, 119 on Virgin Media and 26 on Freeview. You can watch episodes online as they air online via the ITVHub.

Catch up with Gemma's show online

You can watch episodes from Gemma Collins: Diva Forever online for free via the ITV Hub here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime with ITVHub+.

Diva Forever charts the reality TV legend’s day to day exploits, lifting the lid on the life and times of TOWIE’s fieriest and feistiest female.

In the latest series, Gemma Collins is back in true GC style after months of lockdown.

It’s been a few months since the nation last caught up with Gemma in lockdown, and whilst being confined to her home like the rest of the UK, her business empire ground to a halt and her dream house fell through.

Now with lockdown lifted and the world returning to some kind of normal, the GC is embracing her new-found freedom after ending her on/off relationship.

