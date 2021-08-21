Love Island 2021 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Love Island kicked off in June on ITV2.

It's the seventh series to air - here's how to keep up to date and watch past series.

What time is Love Island on?

Love Island started on Monday, June 28 and airs weeknights and Sundays on ITV2 at 9PM.

On Saturdays, there's a special 'Unseen Bits' instalment sharing moments from the previous week that didn't originally make it to air.

This year's series had 49 episodes with the Love Island final date confirmed for Monday, 23 August.

Alongside the main show, there's spin-off show After Sun hosted by Laura Whitmore at 10PM on Sunday nights.

Watch Love Island online

You can watch episodes of Love Island online for free via the ITV Hub.

As well as being available online, the ITV Hub app allows you to catch up via iOS and via Android devices.

Together with streaming episodes online, you can catch up on EVERY episode from the six past series.

You can also catch up and watch all episodes from past series via BritBox on Amazon Prime.

Episodes from the current and all past series are also available directly on BritBox with a subscription.

Together with the main show, there's Saturday's unseen bits and Sunday's After Sun spin-off which air at the weekends.

Again, both of these are available to catch up on via ITV Hub and ITV Hub+ with Amazon Prime.