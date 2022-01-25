Celebs Go Dating 2022 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

The new series of Celebs Go Dating kicked off in January on E4 with a brand new cast.

As ever, a group of celebs are looking for love under the ever-watchful eyes of dating experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson.

The single celebrities on the cast are TV Presenter and Columnist Ulrika Jonsson, Iconic rapper and Five singer Abz Love, TOWIE's Chloe Brockett, Made in Chelsea's Miles Nazaire, Married at First Sight UK’s Nikita Jasmine and Apprentice star Ryan-Mark Parsons.

Joining them are Married At First Sight Australia star Jessika Power and Geordie Shore's Marty McKenna.

Watch Celebs Go Dating online

Celebs Go Dating currently airs Monday-Thursdays nights at 9PM on E4.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 E4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 Celebs Go Dating page.

Watch Celebs Go Dating's past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of Celebs Go Dating are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4. Celebs Go Dating first started in 2016 with a one-off series of 15 episodes.

Since then, the show has aired two series a year, each with 20 episodes. That means over 100 episodes are available to catch up on!

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

If you don't fancy using the ad-supported All4, you can purchase the series to watch via a number of paid online streaming platforms.

You can stream episodes and series from Amazon Prime or from iTunes. Single episodes cost £0.99 (SD) or £1.99 (HD) while series will cost £11.99 (the shorter first series costs £6.99)

All prices correct at time of writing.