Free clothes and style consultations

Before entering the villa, the Islanders get a style consultation with the show's fashion partner I Saw It First.

The company's PR Manager James Apsley-Thomas told The Sun: "We set up a fake showroom in London and it was all our current collection of swimwear, day wear, evening wear, accessories and shoes.

"One by one, the girls went through the collection with us and told us what they did and didn’t like. What trends they would wear what ones they wouldn’t. Just to get a sense of what their style is."

Based on the meetings, the brand provide the Islanders with packages of clothes for their time in the villa.

Meanwhile 2019 cast member Lucie Donlan revealed how there were also regular beauty treatments: "Every two or three weeks we’d have nails, hair, that kind of thing done."

Days off

Ever wonder why there's no Love Island on Saturday? 2017 winner Kem Cetinay revealed previously: "Most people don't know this but islanders get a day off every week from the show."

He told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning: "Normally we go to the beach and we just chill out. There are no microphones.

"So what happens is when you take the microphone off you're not allowed to talk about anything to do with the show or the couples, you have to talk about home-life and things.

"And you're being watched by an eagle hawk, by the producers because they don't want you to talk about what's going on."

What time is it?

According to 2019 Islander Amy Hart, there are no clocks in the villa.

She shared: "We never know what time it is in the villa. There's a field opposite the villa and when the goats used to come out, it was nearly dinner time."

And 2015 Love Island Chris Williamson recalled: "If you were to be driven to a date location, the driver of the car would have his watch on a different time and the clock in the car would be a different time to that.

"The only thing I can think is that it allows the show to dictate people's sleep and wake cycles more easily. Also, if something happens at 6pm each day - but you don't know when that is - it means the show can schedule stuff in more easily."

STI tests for applicants

Those wanting to go into the villa have to get a clean bill of health.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “Contestants aren’t chosen for their dedication to celibacy, so it’s possible one could have picked something up.

“Bosses are doing the responsible thing by making sure everyone who goes in has a clean bill of health."

Lots of condoms

Show bosses are keen for the Islanders to practice safe sex and so a total of 200 own branded Love Island condoms can be found strategically placed around the villa, meaning there's always one on hand.

Other forms of contraception are also available for the Islanders on request.

Hours of filming for minutes of TV

Former Islander Tyla Carr says some scenes - such as recouplings and eliminations - can take hours to film despite lasting just minutes on TV.

She recalled: “People kept laughing or someone would say something stupid. One of us would go, ‘merh’. Just ridiculous. We got so told off. They’d say over the tannoy, ‘can you please be quiet’."

Tyla explained: “It’s an intense two minutes worth of TV but we’re there for an hour at least and you have to pause before you say someone or pick someone and that can take a good five minutes, you have to stand there and look at everyone.

“The producers will go, ‘Tyla stop laughing, stop smirking, stop doing this, stop doing that’. It is difficult. It’s not the easiest of nights. We all dread them.”

Secret 'islanders'

2016 Islander Cara De La Hoyde revealed that there are secret Islanders around the villa not seen on camera.

"We have chaperones who keep an eye on us all day and then all night, too. They are there all the time for emotional support. They aren't on camera," she said. "I was lucky I had a good ride and I met someone I really loved.

"But there were days when things were hard and you miss everyone. You can go sit out the front of the villa and chat to them.

"They would really look after you like they would remind you to take your pill every day too."

She added to Glamour magazine: "The producers know what is going on all the time. The next morning after you have sex, they take you to the side and say, 'We are aware of what happened last night'.

"They are tactful and they want to check that you are happy that it happened and if you used protection. It's not about being nosey, it’s safety. They are very conscious about looking after you."

Dinner downtime

Islanders are filmed almost 24/7, but cameras usually stop rolling for dinner which is why the contestants are rarely seen eating.

Cara explained: "Dinner was the best because it was total downtime. You sit with the chaperones and it's not filmed and you have no mics on as they are changing all the batteries.

"You are not allowed to have sneaky conversations then that’s why the chaperones are there to watch you. If someone was to have a dramatic argument then you can't go back and recreate it."

And while Islanders sometimes cook for themselves, often food is provided. "There's a canteen on site and a two-way larder where they drop these big pots of food - which might be lasagne or salad or pizza - just normal stuff," says season 1's Chris Williamson. "And then once the people who've deposited the food leave, our side of the door gets opened and we go and get it."

Paul Danan was almost the voiceover(!)

At least, according to him.

The original Love Islander says he was originally approached to narrate the series.

"I went up for the voiceover job, but they went with Iain Stirling. He's done amazing," he told star magazine.