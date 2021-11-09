When does Dancing On Ice start? New series on its way to ITV

Dancing On Ice is back for a brand new series - here's all you need to know.

First airing in 2006, Dancing On Ice returns soon to ITV with hosts Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

It will be the fourteenth series to air overall with a brand new line up of celebrities taking to the ice.

When is Dancing On Ice back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that Dancing On Ice will return to TV in January 2022.

Although no exact launch date has been announced just yet, the show typically airs Sunday nights making the likely start date either 9 or 16 January.

The celebrities strapping on their skates in the hope of winning the competition include Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef

Reid, Love Island’s Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

They'll be joined by Paul Gascoigne’s son, dancer Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte and The Vamps’ Connor Ball.

Expertly guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners.

The returning professionals are Matt Evers - a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched on ITV in 2006 - Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone, Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta, Joe Johnson and reigning champion pro Angela Egan.

Joining the 2022 line up as professional skaters are world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton.

As ever, the celebrity contestants and their professional partners will be skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home, who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

As for the judges, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo resume their judging roles on the Ice Panel but John Barrowman will not be a part of the series.