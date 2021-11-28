9 celebrities who turned down I'm A Celebrity - and their reasons why

While 12 celebrities said yes when I'm A Celebrity bosses came calling this year, not every star has been willing to sign up.

Here are some of the names who have said NO to joining the I'm A Celebrity cast and just why they turned it down...

Advertisements

Who turned down I'm A Celebrity?

Sally Lindsay

The star of Coronation Street and Still Open All Hours says she's said no to offers from I'm A Celebrity 'most years'. Talking on the Events That Made Me podcast, Sally revealed just why she hopefully won't ever be seen in the jungle.

Asked about taking part in the show, Sally shared: "[I get asked] most years, but, oh God no! If one of the kids needed life-saving surgery, then maybe I would go. Not that I don’t think it’s brilliant. I love watching it! But I can’t even eat prawns because they look like insects."

It seems we won't ever see Piers Morgan on the show?

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan says he turned down 'a lot of money' to appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. The Good Morning Britain presenter suggested no amount would get him in the jungle.

"I've been offered lots of money for these things. To go and eat bugs," he said on the ITV show. "They say 'Hey, do you want to go to a jungle in Australia and eat kangaroo testicles as Ant and Dec mock you?'. No thanks."

Lisa Riley

Lisa Riley has revealed she's declined offers for I'm a Celebrity SEVEN times. The former soap actress and ex Strictly Come Dancing contestant says she could "never" take part in the show due to her massive fear of rodents.

Speaking on ITV's Loose Women Lisa, confessed: "They [I'm A Celebrity producers] kept coming back and back and back. For me, the spiders, eating stuff... that would be fine, but mice and rats I could never, ever deal with. My cat once brought a mouse in and I was literally neurotic."

Advertisements

Warwick Davis

Actor Warwick Davis revealed in 2018 he had turned down the show. The TV and film star, famous for his roles in movies such as Star Wars and Harry Potter, says he doesn't ever see himself in the jungle. Warwick said: "I get asked to do a lot of reality shows. I love watching them but they don't appeal to me as a performer.

"I'm A Celebrity got in touch, but I didn't even find out what I would be getting paid."

The Jonathan Ross Show on ITV

Jonathan Ross

TV chat show Jonathan Ross says he'd actually love to do the show - but his wife has advised him not to. He said: “I’ve always wanted to go into the jungle. I really would love to do that.

“My wife is always telling me not to do it because she says I’ll come across as miserable after three days without food."

Michaela Strachan

It's no surprise wildlife lover Michaela Strachan refuses to appear on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here. The telly host is famous for fronting shows including The Really Wild Show, Springwatch and Autumnwatch.

"I couldn't do that, we wouldn't be eating the animals we'd be championing them!" she said.

More stars who said no to I'm A Celeb

Natasha Kaplinsky

Newsreader Natasha Kaplinsky took part in Strictly Come Dancing on BBC One in 2004 but said no to ITV when I'm A Celebrity bosses called.

“The Bank of England does not have enough money to get me in there,” she told the Radio Times magazine. “I’ve been invited and I said a very firm but polite no.”

Advertisements

Rob Rinder on BBC One's The Wheel - (C) Hungry McBear Ltd - Photographer: Gary Moyes

Rob Rinder

Judge Rinder ruled out any more reality telly following Strictly Come Dancing. The telly judge, who finished fifth in Strictly in 2016, gave a firm no to appearing on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.

He said: "I only did Strictly because that was completely different and because dancing was my love. You won't see me devouring kangaroo bollocks."

James Arthur

Former X Factor winner James Arthur revealed previously he had turned down big money offers for both I'm A Celebrity and Big Brother shortly after X Factor. James said: “I got offered loads of reality shows including I’m A Celebrity and Celebrity Big Brother.

“They were life-changing amounts of money. The most I got offered was £250,000 for CBB, which I really needed at the time, not knowing if I had a career."

Advertisements

The current series of I'm A Celebrity continues nightly on ITV and ITV Hub.