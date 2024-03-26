Quiet on Set: the dark side of kids TV now streaming in the UK

The new four-part docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, is now available for UK audiences on discovery+.

The series, which first premiered in the US on the Investigation Discovery network over two consecutive nights, delves into the troubling and toxic culture hidden behind the scenes of some of the most beloved children’s shows from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

Quiet on Set investigates the empire created by Dan Schneider, a figure who had a significant influence on popular culture through series like All That and The Amanda Show. These shows, consumed obsessively by children across the country, helped define a generation’s sense of comedy.

However, beneath the surface of upbeat sketches and questionable jokes, the series reveals a disturbing environment marked by allegations of abuse, sexism, racism, and inappropriate interactions with its young stars and crew.

Featuring unprecedented access to former cast members, writers, and crew who worked on Schneider’s hit Nickelodeon series, Quiet on Set brings to light the experiences of those involved in shows like All That, The Amanda Show, Zoey 101, iCarly, Sam & Cat, and Victorious.

Personal accounts from industry insiders such as Giovonnie Samuels, Kyle Sullivan, Bryan Hearne, Katrina Johnson, and director Virgil Fabian offer a candid look at the culture behind these productions.

The series also includes insights from writers Jenny Kilgen and Christy Stratton, who shed light on a toxic and sexist environment within The Amanda Show writer’s room, and Alexa Nikolas, who discusses her time on Zoey 101.

Moreover, Quiet on Set features emotional testimonies from the parents of cast members, highlighting their efforts to protect their children in an industry fraught with challenges. The docuseries chronicles a pattern of unacceptable, abusive, and manipulative behaviour that spanned decades.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’ available to stream in the UK on discovery+ now