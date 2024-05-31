Prime Video has greenlit a TV series based on Andy Lane’s Young Sherlock Holmes novels, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin set to play the iconic detective.

The series, which will consist of eight episodes, sees Guy Ritchie attached as director and executive producer.

Guy Ritchie, known for his previous work on two Sherlock Holmes films starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, expressed his excitement for the new series: “In Young Sherlock we’re going to see an exhilarating new version of the detective everyone thinks they know in a way they’ve never imagined before.

“We’re going to crack open this enigmatic character, find out what makes him tick, and learn how he becomes the genius we all love.”

The series is described as an “action-packed origin story of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s beloved detective in an explosive re-imagining of this iconic character.

“At age 19, Sherlock Holmes is disgraced, raw, unfiltered, and unformed, when he finds himself caught up in a murder mystery at Oxford University which threatens his freedom.

“Diving into his first-ever case with a wild lack of discipline, Sherlock manages to unravel a globe-trotting conspiracy that will change his life forever.”

Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, commented on the new series: “This exciting, new chapter about one of the world’s best-known literary characters, will delight our global customers with its captivating storytelling.

“With the brilliant creative team, led by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Parkhill, we will explore untold mysteries of how young Sherlock found his way to a life of truth-seeking.”