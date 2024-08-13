The highly anticipated A Very.. Scandal anthology series is making a dramatic return.

Prime Video has officially announced that A Very Royal Scandal will premiere on 19 September, streaming exclusively in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Fans have been given a sneak peek at the series with the release of first-look images.

This latest instalment features Michael Sheen as Prince Andrew and Ruth Wilson as Emily Maitlis, delivering a gripping portrayal of one of the most significant moments in recent British history.

Sheen, known for his roles in Good Omens and Masters of Sex, teams up with Wilson, star of Luther and The Affair, to bring to life the notorious 2019 interview between Prince Andrew and Emily Maitlis.

The series is based on the real-life interview that captured the world’s attention, where Prince Andrew addressed the scandalous allegations linking him to Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.

A Very Royal Scandal delves into the tense lead-up to the interview, the intense hour-long conversation that followed, and the aftermath that left many questions hanging.

Joining Sheen and Wilson are Joanna Scanlan as Amanda Thirsk, Alex Jennings as Sir Edward Young, Éanna Hardwicke as Stewart Maclean, and Claire Rushbrook as Sarah Ferguson.