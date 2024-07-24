Pete Wicks takes on dog rescue in new TV series

Advertisements

Pete Wicks is to front a brand-new docu-series titled For Dogs’ Sake for free-to-air channel U&W and the newly rebranded streaming service U.

This heartwarming series, produced by BBC Studios Entertainment, will follow TV star and animal welfare champion Pete Wicks as he teams up with Dogs Trust to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome vulnerable dogs.

Pete, known for his love of animals, couldn’t be more excited about the project.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I prefer animals to people, so this show is a real passion project for me!” Pete said.

“With two rescue dogs of my own, animal welfare is close to my heart, and I am super excited to be teaming up with U&W for this amazing opportunity.”

The show will offer viewers an exclusive peek inside Dogs Trust, the UK’s leading dog welfare charity.

We’ll see Pete right in the thick of it, playing a vital role in the dogs’ rehabilitation from the moment they are rescued to the day they find their forever homes.

This UKTV Original series promises a unique insight into the daily workings of Dogs Trust, uncovering the heartwarming stories and backgrounds of individual dogs.

Executive producer Pete Ogden said: “Pete, and his love of dogs makes him the perfect guy to take us behind the scenes of this wonderful charity. We’re thrilled to be shining a spotlight on what they do, and we can’t wait for audiences to see the show.”

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is the latest addition to U&W’s factual entertainment lineup, joining The Young Midwives of Essex, At Home with Katherine Ryan, and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake will air on U and U&W later this year.