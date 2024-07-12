At Home With Katherine Ryan returns for series two

Comedian Katherine Ryan is once again opening the doors to her family home for the second series of At Home With Katherine Ryan on U&W.

In this series, Katherine gives an unfiltered look at family life with her husband Bobby Kootstra and children Violet, Fred, and Fenna.

She continues to balance her work ambitions with the guilt of being away from her family.

In the first series, titled Katherine Ryan: Parental Guidance, Katherine delved into the world of parenthood.

This time, she explores what it takes to be a parent to three kids while examining her family life and marriage.

As she prepares for a nationwide tour, will Katherine manage to avoid spreading herself too thin?

Katherine said: “My family and I are cautiously optimistic about picking up where we left off and inviting cameras back into our busy lives for more love, laughs and unconventional adventure as I embark upon a national stand-up tour with (and sometimes without!!!) three kids in tow.”

Exec producer Ben Wicks said: ““On stage, Katherine Ryan is known for having the sharpest comic mind working in Britain today. In series one, we saw that sharp comic mind being on fire 24/7, focused laser-like on the most important topic of all: the family, all whilst juggling three kids, a very demanding career, a relatively new marriage, and a TV crew being in her house at all hours.

“You could forgive her for not letting us back in, but we are overjoyed that she has, and given the plans for the new series, you will be too.”

At Home with Katherine Ryan joins other popular shows on U&W like Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, and Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens.

The new series will air on U and U&W in 2025.