Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ gets second season on Disney+

Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been officially granted a second season by Disney+.

The news follows the series’ remarkable success since the release of season one, with over 110 million hours streamed across Disney+ and Hulu.

The upcoming season promises to reunite viewers with the beloved characters played by Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, and Aryan Simhadri.

Together, they will navigate the treacherous waters of The Sea of Monsters, the second book in Rick Riordan’s acclaimed series, promising another round of magic, wonder, and heart-pounding adventures.

“Rich in magic, wonder, adventure, and heart, Percy Jackson and the Olympians captivated the imaginations of viewers of all ages everywhere,” said Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television. “We’re thrilled to embark on an exciting new quest and a season two with Rick Riordan, our fantastic partners at 20th Television, and the exceptional ensemble of cast and creative talent that bring this story to life.”

Said Riordan himself added: “I can’t wait to bring the next season of Percy Jackson to Disney+! Raise anchors. Hoist the mainsail. All hands on deck, demigods. We’re heading for the Sea of Monsters!”

Season one of the show ranks among the top 5 season premieres of 2023, with the debut episode alone attracting 26.2 million views in just three weeks.

Additionally, the series’ popularity has sparked a resurgence in the Percy Jackson books, propelling them back to the top of the New York Times Bestseller list for Middle Grade series.

Season one of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.