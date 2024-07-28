Advertisements

BBC One’s Homes Under the Hammer has returned for its 27th series.

This season, the show welcomes a new property expert, Owain Wyn Evans.

Owain joins the team of Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell, Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh.

Expect to see Owain on your screens later this year.

The show will tour the UK, visiting spots from Canterbury to Cumbria and Aberdeen to Hampshire.

In London, Tommy explores a one-bedroom flat that could be worth a million pounds with the right renovations.

Martin, sporting a colourful shirt, visits a plain property in Bishop’s Stortford.

Jacqui checks out a modernised riverside period property that’s been turned into a family home.

Dion takes on an ivy-infested end terrace in North Wales.

Owain will also visit Llanelli, Swansea, Birmingham, and London, meeting landlords and developers transforming properties for multiple housing purposes.

Owain, excited about his new role, said: “I love a transformation dahlings! I’ve renovated several homes and I’m not afraid to get my hands dirty. Homes Under the Hammer is iconic. I can’t wait to discover more fabulous home transformations with the team!”

Muslim Alim, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, added, “Homes Under the Hammer is a cornerstone of the BBC Daytime schedule. It blends property investment and creative renovation for all budgets, offering invaluable tips and expert advice. Owain’s passion and warmth make him a perfect fit for the show. We’re thrilled to welcome him.”

Catch Homes Under the Hammer every weekday at 11:15am on BBC One and iPlayer.