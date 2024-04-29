DNA Journey reveals celebrity line up for new series

DNA Journey will be back on ITV this year with a brand new series.

The show will be back with a line up of celebrity pairings who, via their DNA, will embark on some truly epic and emotional journeys to explore their family history.

The celebrity duos delving into their families’ histories are:

Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston

Jo Brand and Julian Clary

Fay Ripley and Hermione Norris

Sam Thompson and Marvin Humes

Sarah Parish and Jimmy Nesbitt



John Simm and Philip Glenister

In this fifth series, the new celebrity twosomes set off in pursuit of where they come from and unearth secrets from their past, in a life-changing and emotional voyage of discovery that takes us from Canada to London, France to Jamaica.

Using advanced DNA technology and genealogy, the duos will unlock hidden secrets from their family trees as they discover amazing revelations about their descendants, fascinating stories of unknown ancestors and meetings with living relatives that spark deep connections to the past and present.

Louise Major, Commissioning Editor, ITV said: “DNA Journey is an extraordinary series that offers a unique glimpse into the lives of so many brilliant celebrities. It is a privilege to be granted intimate access to their personal journeys and to share their experiences with the audience. This series is packed with life-changing revelations and gratifying discoveries that are sure to touch everyone’s hearts.”

DNA Journey originally started with Ant & Dec exploring their families’ past.

Other celebs who have appeared in recent series include Freddie Flintoff and Jamie Redknapp, Anne Hegerty and Shaun Wallace, Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, Kate Garraway and Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden and Alan Carr.

The show is co-produced for ITV by Voltage TV and Mitre Television, Ant and Dec’s production company, alongside Ancestry.