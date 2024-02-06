Only Child: Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh to star in new BBC sitcom

The BBC has announced brand new comedy Only Child, starring Gregor Fisher and Greg McHugh.

The new three-part series, set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, is produced by Happy Tramp North, the creative minds behind the acclaimed BBC series Guilt.

The new venture will feature Greg McHugh (The A Word and Fresh Meat) as Richard, an only child and aspiring author. He returns to his family home in North East Scotland to care for his aging father Ken, portrayed by Gregor Fisher (Rab C Nesbitt, Love Actually, and Cockfields). Ken is depicted as a willful and eccentric character, exhibiting increasingly erratic behaviour as he ages.

The series, penned by Bryce Hart, explores neighbourly disputes, domestic life, and the generational gap through the dynamic father-son relationship of Richard and Ken. Richards journey back to his recently widowed father unveils the need for more consistent care than he anticipated, a realization met with typical stubbornness from Ken. The show promises to deliver a mix of humour and heart, set against the backdrop of Glasgow and the picturesque North East of Scotland.

Writer Bryce Hart said: “It’s a total dream come true to have my own sitcom on BBC One and I can’t wait for the world to meet Ken and Richard Pritchard. As the son of a father who has steadfastly refused to learn how to compose a text message, there is no relationship as ripe for laughs as that between a Scottish son and his father.”

Greg McHugh said: “Bryce Hart has written a truly brilliant show, and I’m utterly thrilled to be a part of it. ‘Dream gigs’ are often just that…but I’ve been assured this is real. Yaaaaas!”

Gregor Fisher added: “I’m not really one for giving quotes, but I am very much looking forward to working with young McHugh.”