Nikita and Fern in awkward clash on Celebrity Big Brother

There’s an awkward clash between Nikita and Fern on Celebrity Big Brother tonight.

Advertisements

Housemates are playing a game on the sofas. Fern pours Nikita a drink and says: “You and I get on alright when we’re playing games. Can I tell you? How old are you now?”

Nikita says: “26.”

Fern replies: “When you’re 66, you’ll have exactly the same brain which is why you have to understand that I’ve still got a 26 year old brain.

Nikita says: “I’m a bit confused about this.”

Fern responds: “You shouldn’t be confused. You never change your brain. Everything is hilarious – all bum jokes, all c**k jokes. Everything is still as it is when you’re 66.”

Advertisements

Nikita is left perplexed and says: “Are we having a beef? What’s happening?”

Fern says: “I’m just saying never look at an old person and think they’re old. We’re still in our heads 26.”

Nikita asks: “Referring to?”

Fern then explains: “When you said to me the other day, you were very sweet. ‘I like your stripy top, stripes are in fashion Fern.’

“Bless you, you were passing me a compliment but also saying ‘actually they’re in fashion’ as if it was a surprise to me. It wasn’t a surprise.”

But how will Nikita react after realising his comment has offended Fern? Can the pair resolve their differences? Or is it too little-too late for a friendship between them?

Advertisements

Elsewhere tonight, Fern decides to reveal to her housemates a secret that’s been weighing on her: she placed a snake on Louis’s pillow as part of a task from Big Brother.

Meanwhile, in a twist of events, the housemates are involved in a courtroom task where Marisha, David, and Bradley face accusations ranging from game-playing to noise pollution and cowardice.

They are judged by their peers and Judge Simon, aka former housemate Lauren Simon, leading to a suspenseful conclusion about who will end up in Big Brother’s jail.

Advertisements

And the tension escalates with a double eviction announced, placing Fern, Marisha, Nikita, and Zeze at risk of leaving.

Celebrity Big Brother airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.