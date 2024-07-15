Nicole Scherzinger joins new Netflix talent show

Advertisements

Nicole Scherzinger is gearing up to face off against her former X Factor boss, Simon Cowell, in a brand-new Netflix talent show.

The ex-Pussycat Dolls singer will join new singing series Building The Band as a judge, with Backstreet Boys star AJ McLean hosting the show.

Fifty talented singers will enter this groundbreaking competition for the opportunity of a lifetime.

Their mission? To find their perfect bandmates based solely on musical compatibility, connection, and, most importantly, merit.

No looks, no style impressions, just pure talent and chemistry. They’ll be in complete control every step of the way.

It will stream on Netflix alongside Simon’s new show, following his hunt for a new boyband.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Nicole is a huge coup for Netflix as she has been on so many talent shows in the UK and the US, so is synonymous with the genre. It shows how serious bosses at the streamer are about competing with the major channels.”

The source continued, “Nicole is the whole package. With her experience in the industry, she also brings personality, warmth, and glamour. She’s perfect.”

Nicole and Simon previously shared the X Factor UK judging panel in 2016 and 2017 and teamed up again for X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

She has also appeared on the US versions of The X Factor and The Masked Singer, as well as Australia’s Got Talent.

The singer has also managed to squeeze on starring roles in the West End and Broadway into her busy schedule, most recently starring in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard.