Simon Cowell set to hunt for the next big boyband with ‘X Factor 2.0’

Music mogul Simon Cowell is setting his sights on a monumental comeback for the iconic X Factor series, this time with an international twist aimed at discovering the next global boyband sensation.

The record label boss behind the original X Factor is reportedly engaging in high-level discussions with leading streaming platforms including Netflix, Amazon, and Apple to launch what’s being dubbed ‘X Factor 2.0”’.

An insider told the Mirror: “Previously Simon has looked to ITV for his projects, but he now feels global streaming platforms are the way forward. He wants to find the next 1D and use one of these platforms and launch them to the world.

“This is effectively X Factor 2.0. Simon has the biggest songwriters in the world on standby holding massive hits, and is in talks to try to find the right partner to stream the project.”

The source added it was “early days” for the project with reps for Simon declining to officially comment.

The original X Factor debuted in 2004 and enjoyed a successful run until its hiatus in 2018.

The show was instrumental in discovering a plethora of music superstars, including One Direction, Little Mix, Ella Henderson, Leona Lewis and James Arthur.

Despite the announcement from ITV in 2021 that there were “no current plans” for the show’s comeback, there has long been rumours of a revival.

For now, watch this space!