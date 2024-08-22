New TV game show Password comes to ITV with Alan Carr and Daisy May Cooper

Alan Carr, Daisy May Cooper, and Stephen Mangan are set to bring their wit and charm to a new game show on ITV1 and ITVX.

The UK version of the popular American series Password will start on TV on Saturday, 31 August 2024.

Alan and Daisy will take on the roles of team captains, with Stephen hosting the show.

Password on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Alan Carr & Daisy May Cooper & Stephen Mangan ©ITV

In each episode, Daisy and Alan will team up with a contestant to guess mystery passwords using only one-word clues.

The winning team will walk away with a cash prize in the jackpot final.

Stephen said; “Password is a fantastic game show, so it’s an absolute pleasure to be the host. Although how I’m going to keep Daisy and Alan in line, I don’t know!”

Alan, always up for some friendly competition, added, “I can’t wait to wipe the floor with Daisy. She’ll be heading back to the West Country with her tail between her legs. If only her brain was as big as her mouth.”

Daisy couldn’t resist a cheeky response: “I’m looking forward to knocking the glasses off Alan with my exceptional talent for this game.

“I know that, given both our training (Me – drama school, Alan – Tesco), that between us (meaning mostly me) we will be able to win people lots of cash (just to reiterate when I say ‘we’ I mean ‘me’).”

Password airs on ITV1 and ITVX from Saturday, 31 August 2024.