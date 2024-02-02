New permanent hosts of This Morning ‘revealed’

Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard are set to become the new presenters of ITV’s This Morning, replacing Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, with an official announcement expected next month.

Advertisements

They are poised to step in as the permanent replacements for Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “The cat’s out of the bag – they are the new dream team. ITV is planning to announce Cat and Ben as their new star pairing in March. Obviously Ben is well known and loved by the ITV daytime audience thanks to his many years on the breakfast sofa.

“Cat is also a very recognisable face, thanks to her long stint of working on kids’ TV, although she’s been over in the US for a long time.”

Deeley’s rapport with audiences dates back to her work with Ant and Dec on SMTV Live, and her recent guest presenting alongside Rylan has only bolstered her appeal.

Ben, on the other hand, will be missed on Good Morning Britain but is expected to bring his extensive presenting experience to This Morning.

Fans of the show can look forward to seeing Cat and Ben from Monday to Thursday during term-time, following the schedule established by their predecessors. Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond are anticipated to continue their roles for Fridays and school holidays.

The transition comes after Phillip Schofield’s departure under controversial circumstances, and Holly Willoughby’s subsequent exit.

Advertisements

ITV has yet to comment officially.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10AM on ITV1 and ITVX.