New episodes of Bluey come to Disney+ in April

Brand new episodes of hit comedy Bluey will arrive on Disney+ from Sunday, 7 April.

The first new episode, Ghostbasket, will premiere on Sunday, 7 April, teeing up the debut of the 28-minute special, The Sign, premiering a week later on Sunday 14 April.

Both episodes will air first via ABC Kids in Australia and then roll out globally the same day across Disney+, Disney Junior and Disney Channel in all other available regions (with the exception of China and New Zealand).

The Sign marks Bluey’s longest ever episode. Ghostbasket is a standard length episode. Both episodes are penned by series creator and writer Joe Brumm, directed by Richard Jeffery, and produced by Ludo Studio.

Ten new episodes of the series premiered on Disney+ in January and will begin rolling out on Disney Channel and Disney Junior beginning 25 March – 5 April.

Since launching in Australia in 2018, Bluey has gained millions of fans around the world, widely lauded for its heartfelt and funny portrayal of family life and celebration of play. The series follows Bluey, a loveable and inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and little sister, Bingo.

A global ratings hit, the critically acclaimed series has been recognized with numerous awards, including a fifth consecutive AACTA Best Children’s Programme award, International Kids Emmy® Award, the Television Critics Association Award, BAFTA Children & Young People Awards, Critics’ Choice Award nominations and many more.

