A planned BBC dance series hosted by Alison Hammond will not make it to air after a pilot episode.

Host of This Morning on ITV and Channel 4’s Great British Bake Off, Alison was set to front Clear The Dancefloor on BBC One.

However following an unaired pilot, the show will not be going to series.

The now-cancelled programme was set to feature amateur dancers competing for the approval of a celebrity judging panel.

A source told The Sun newspaper: “This will be gutting for Alison, as getting an ongoing gig on the Beeb is seen as many a presenter’s ultimate goal.

“There were high hopes for Clear The Dance-floor as it seemed to tap into the same energy as Strictly, which she appeared on in 2014. But she won’t be short of work this year anyway.”

The news emerges hot on the heels of the cancellation of the BBC game show I Can See Your Voice, another project she was involved in.

This isn’t the first time Alison has faced such disappointments. In 2020, she was involved in a pilot for a reboot of ITV’s Wheel Of Fortune, a role that ultimately went to Graham Norton.

However, it’s not all gloomy for Alison. Alongside her new role on Bake Off, she’ll soon be taking over as host of For The Love Of Dogs on ITV1.

Alison said: “I am very aware that I can never replace the iconic Paul in this wonderful series, but if I can continue to shine a light on the brilliant work done at Battersea and help to tell the stories of these beautiful dogs, then it will be an absolute privilege to give it my all.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes and hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!”