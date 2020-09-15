The Prom musical UK release date and cast from Netflix movie

The Prom musical is on its way to Netflix - here's all you need to know.

The movie is a film adaptation of the Broadway musical and novel of the same name.

Ryan Murphy is directing and producing a big screen version of the stage show, which ran on Broadway between 2018 and 2019.

The Prom UK Netflix release date

The Prom musical movie will be released on Netflix UK on Friday, December 11 2020, reports Stage Chat.

The musical tells the story of a group of struggling Broadway actors who try to make a name for themselves by helping out high school teenager Emma who is banned from taking her girlfriend to prom.

A trailer for the movie has yet to be revealed.

The Prom UK Netflix cast

An all star cast feature in the film.

Meryl Streep stars in the role of Broadway actress Dee Dee Allen and James Corden appear as as Barry Glickman. Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells play Broadway performers Angie Dickinson and Trent Oliver respectively.

Kevin Chamberlin plays the group's publicist Sheldon Saperstein with Keegan-Michael Key as high school principal Tom Hawkins.

Broadway actress Ariana DeBose will star in the role of Alyssa, daughter of the head of the PTA and secret girlfriend of fellow high school student Emma, who will be played by newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman.

Completing the core cast are Kerry Washington as Ms. Greene, Logan Riley Hassel as Kaylee, Sofia Deler as Shelby, Nico Greetham as Nick Boomer and Nathaniel J. Potvin as Kevin.

Picture Credit: Netflix

