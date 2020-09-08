Netflix's 2020 film adaptation of Rebecca starring Lily James is on its way.

The movie is a new screen version of Daphne du Maurier’s beloved 1938 gothic novel of the same name. The novel was previously adapted in 1940 by Alfred Hitchcock.

Directed by Ben Wheatley (High Rise, Free Fire) and produced by Working Title Films (Emma, Darkest Hour), Netflix describe the movie as a "mesmerising and gorgeously rendered psychological thriller".

Rebecca UK Netflix release date

Rebecca will be released on Netflix UK on Wednesday, October 21 2020 at 8AM BST.

The film will be available to stream via Netflix UK here.

For now, you can watch the first trailer in the video below...

Rebecca UK Netflix cast

The cast will feature Lily James as Mrs. de Winter with Armie Hammer as Maxim de Winter and Kristin Scott Thomas as Mrs. Danvers.

They'll be joined by Tom Goodman-Hill as Frank Crawley, Keeley Hawes as Beatrice Lacy, Sam Riley as Jack Favell and Ann Dowd as Mrs. Van Hopper.

Also on the cast are Ben Crompton, Mark Lewis Jones as Inspector Welch, Jane Lapotaire as The Grandmother and Ashleigh Reynolds as Robert.

A synopsis of the film shares: "After a whirlwind romance in Monte Carlo with handsome widower Maxim de Winter (Armie Hammer), a newly married young woman (Lily James) arrives at Manderley, her new husband’s imposing family estate on a windswept English coast.

"Naive and inexperienced, she begins to settle into the trappings of her new life, but finds herself battling the shadow of Maxim’s first wife, the elegant and urbane Rebecca, whose haunting legacy is kept alive by Manderley’s sinister housekeeper Mrs. Danvers (Kristin Scott Thomas).

Picture Credit: KERRY BROWN/NETFLIX

