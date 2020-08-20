The Crown Season 4 release date, cast and first trailer

The first details on The Crown Season 4 release date and cast have been revealed.

Netflix has confirmed when The Crown will be back as well as a first look teaser trailer at the new series.

The Crown Season 4 release date

Netflix has announced that Season 4 of The Crown will be available to watch in November.

The exact release date for The Crown series 4 has been confirmed for Sunday, November 15, 2020.

For now you can watch the first official trailer of The Crown series 4 below...

The Crown season 4 cast

Olivia Colman will return as Queen Elizabeth II after taking over from Claire Foy in season 3. Gillian Anderson will play Margaret Thatcher in season 4.

Tobias Menzies plays Prince Phillip, Helena Bonham Carter plays HRH Princess Margaret with Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Ben Daniels as Antony Armstrong-Jones, Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother, Emerald Fennell as Camilla Shand and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer.

Further casting for season 4 includes Geoffrey Breton as Captain Mark Phillips, Charles Dance as Lord Louis Mountbatten, Andrew Buchan as Andrew Parker Bowles, Tom Byrne as Prince Andrew and Angus Imrie as Prince Edward.

The Crown Season 4 will launch on November 15 2020 on Netflix UK.

Series 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix right now here.

