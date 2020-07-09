The Crown confirmed for sixth and final season by Netflix

Netflix has announced that The Crown will end after six series.

The drama, about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, first debuted in 2016.

Depicting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 through to the present day, the series has been a huge hit with both viewers and critics.

Season 3 debuted on Sunday, November 17, 2019 while season 4 is expected to premiere at the end of 2020.

The previously announced Season 5 will follow before the sixth and final series at a later date.

Writer and creator Peter Morgan said: “As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.”

Olivia Colman is currently portraying The Queen and will return for season 4.

It was previously revealed that Imelda Staunton will portray the Queen in the fifth and sixth season.

Series 1-3 of The Crown are currently available to stream on Netflix right now here.