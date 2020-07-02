Never Have I Ever season 2 officially confirmed by Netflix

Never Have I Ever will return to Netflix for a second season, it's been announced.

The comedy drama premiered on Netflix earlier this year and has proved a huge hit with viewers.

Now a second series has been officially confirmed with Netflix tweeting this week: "Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2!"

In true lockdown fashion, the news was revealed via a Zoom conference video.

Never Have I Ever has been renewed for Season 2! But that's not the only thing @ramakrishnannn wound up telling her co-stars... pic.twitter.com/vGWY06VLBu — Netflix (@netflix) July 1, 2020

A release date for series 2 has yet to be announced.

For now, you can watch Never Have I Ever season 1 on Netflix here.

Never Have I Ever is a new coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl.

The series stars newcomer, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations.

Further cast are Poorna Jagannathan as Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar, a dermatologist and Devi's mother; Richa Moorjani as Kamala, Devi's cousin; Jaren Lewison as Ben Gross and Darren Barnet as Paxton Hall-Yoshida, students at Devi's school; and Lee Rodriguez as Fabiola Torres and Ramona Young as Eleanor Wong, Devi's best friends.

Plus, John McEnroe appears as the narrator of the series.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producer Mindy Kaling, with Lang Fisher serving as executive producer, showrunner and writer.