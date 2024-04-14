Midsomer Murders cast from The Blacktrees Prophecy episode

Midsomer Murders is back on ITV1 with a brand new episode who’s on the cast of The Blacktrees Prophecy?

In hit crime drama Midsomer Murders, we follow the dedicated DCI John Barnaby as he meticulously unravels the web of crimes woven within the fictitious English county of Midsomer.

New episode The Blacktrees Prophecy will air on Sunday, 14 April at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

It’s the first episode of Series 23 and was originally filmed in 2022.

Midsomer Murders cast

Leading the cast are Neil Dudgeon as DCI John Barnaby alongside Nick Hendrix as DS Jamie Winter. They’re joined by Annette Badland as pathologist Dr Fleur Perkins and Fiona Dolman as Sarah Barnaby.

The full cast of The Blacktrees Prophecy episode are:

Neil Dudgeon plays DCI John Barnaby

Nick Hendrix plays Ds Jamie Winter

Fiona Dolman plays Sarah Barnaby

Annette Badland plays Fleur Perkins

Aran Bell plays Warren Kaine

Sonita Henry plays Clodagh Kaine

Cora Kirk plays Etta Derby

Pal Aron plays Randall Salt

Nina Wadia plays Medora Salt

Tej Obano plays Stu Levy

Carly-Sophia Davies plays Becky Burrows

Robert Cavanagh plays Guy Burrows

Holly Aird plays Paige Burrows

Kate Robbins plays Lyra Kaine

Cayvan Coates plays Zane Burrows

Midsomer Murders spoilers

Nestled in Midsomer, the village of Blacktrees-on-Marsh was rumoured to be a target in Cold War documents—a story likely spun at the local pub, The Huntsman’s Horn, yet believed by many.

Haunted by the ‘Blacktrees Prophecy’, the village saw the creation of Midsomer’s first doomsday prepper group, initiated by Warren Kaine. Warren, haunted by PTSD from a past disaster, built a bombproof bunker, fully stocked for emergencies.

His perceived moment of vindication comes with a false alert of a nuclear attack. Rushing to his bunker, Warren sends for his fellow preppers, but the crisis is a hoax. By morning, instead of chaos, peace prevails. Warren’s wife, Clodagh, finds him suffocated in the bunker, the air supply cut off.

Detectives Barnaby and Winter arrive to investigate. With Warren’s death possibly linked to his bunker, they must uncover the motive behind the murder before the killer strikes again.

Midsomer Murders airs Sunday on ITV1 and ITVX.