Meet the Love Island 2024 Casa Amor Islanders

Love Island has unveiled twelve brand new Islanders who are joining this summer’s season for the sure-to-be dramatic Casa Amor twist.

Hugo Godfroy Age: 24 From: Southampton Occupation: Electrician Hugo says: “I’ll be an honest Islander and I’m never afraid to be myself. I always take people’s opinions on board but I’m not a yes man – I’m going in there to find love and prepared to step on toes to do so.” He adds: “I like Uma, I think she carries herself well and seems very respectful. The same with Jess as my type is brunette.”

Jake Spivey Age: 25 From: Essex Occupation: Electrician Instagram username: @jakespivey_ Jake says: “I’m very, very confident. I’m quite a social butterfly, I mingle with everyone and throw myself in at the deep end. I’m not going to be holding back or be afraid to go in there and go for what I want. I’m going to be quite keen, going for it. I’m quite loud and the one that likes to talk… I do like to have a chat. I’m going to be flirty, that’s the game plan for me.” He adds: “Matilda, she’s my frontrunner. She’s my type to a tee. She said she likes muscles, tan, teeth… I thought, cool, she seems like a good ball of fun. I’m going to go for her. Grace is attractive as well.”

Moziah Pinder Age: 29 From: Brighton Occupation: Personal Trainer Instagram username: @moziahpinder Moziah says: “I am an observant person and here to find a genuine connection with somebody – I will be my best self in Casa Amor.” He adds: “Grace is my type, the way she carries herself is very attractive to me. Uma is stunning and I think we would get on really well. Also, Mimii is a great girl.”

Blade Siddiqi Age: 29 From: Stevenage Occupation: Butler in the Buff Instagram username: @bladesiddiqi Blade says: “First and foremost, I’m looking to come and shake things up. I want to bring the energy, get amongst it and really consider myself as someone who is looking for something genuine moving forward. I want a Queen by my side. I’m hoping to find that in the Villa with someone who is down to earth and up for a laugh.” He adds: “There are some great girls in there. The three that have really caught my eye are Uma, Grace and Matilda. They each have their own qualities.”

Joel Kirby Age: 22 From: Devon Occupation: Post-Grad and Content Creator Instagram username: @joel_kirby Joel says: “I’m quite impulsive. I speak before I think and clear up the mess afterwards… which is kind of funny. I’m going in to try and pull someone quickly, so you’ve got to be loose and straight to the point. It’s a good time for me to go in. ” He adds: “Uma seems really sound, I feel like we’d get on. Grace, she looks like my ex-girlfriend who was also called Grace.”

Lionel Awudu Age: 24 From: Reading Occupation: Financial advisor Instagram username: @lionelawudu Lionel says: “I’m trying to find the love of my life, who can appreciate me and I can appreciate them. There’s no better place than Love Island. I’ve tried traditional dating methods, but it hasn’t really worked out for me. In life I feel like it’s better to try something new.” He adds: “Top three girls in no particular order, Mimii, Uma and Grace.”

Diamanté Laiva Age: 21 From: London Occupation: Natural beauty business owner Instagram username: @diamantelv Diamanté says: “I have so many different moods, I can’t even describe to you what kind of person I am for starters. If I have a problem with something, whoever it is, I’ll tell them right then and there. I don’t feel the need to whisper behind someone’s back.” She adds: “Wil gives that energy like he’s got something to him. He’s not opened up yet. I feel like he’s waiting for me to arrive, he just doesn’t know it yet. So he’s been reserving himself. But I do like them a bit reserved. I don’t like a man who’s too over excited and ‘talk, talk, talk’ – it gives me the ick.”

Lucy Graybill Age: 26 From: Glasgow Occupation: Retail Store Manager Instagram username: @lucygraybill Lucy says: “I am always honest and speak my mind but I’ll definitely be someone that Islanders can come to for support.” She adds: “Ciaran and Wil are both my front runners at the moment so I am looking forward to going in there, getting to know them and assess the energy. Hopefully I can swoop in at the right time.”

Ellie Jackson Age: 22 From: Cardiff Occupation: Executive Assistant Instagram username: @elliejackson._x Ellie says: “I can guarantee I will make everyone in the Villa laugh but at the same time, I do have a fiery personality. My friends would say I am a little chaotic.” She adds: “I have chatted to Ciaran in the past and am looking forward to reconnecting with him in Casa Amor. Wil and Sean also seem like great guys, so I would be up for getting to know them both a little better.”

Jessica Spencer Age: 25 From: London Occupation: Fashion Stylist Instagram username: @jessleighanne_ Jessica says: “I’m funny, flirty, sassy and ready to find love. I don’t take myself too seriously and am good at going with the flow, but I only have a short time in Casa Amor so I am ready to find the one. ” She adds: “I have my eyes on Ayo, despite his connection with Mimii. I fancy Ayo so much. Wil also seems like a catch and someone I want to explore a connection with.”

Ruby Dale Age: 23 From: Surrey Occupation: Social media content creator Instagram username: @rubydale_ Ruby says: “I am going to be a very dramatic Islander, a very loud Islander and a very entertaining Islander.” She adds: “Wil seems kind and intelligent. He seems lovely.”

Emma Milton Age: 30 From: Manchester Occupation: Fashion Content Creator Instagram username: @emmamilton Emma says: “I have travelled around the world, I have partied, I’ve been crazy but I feel like now I am at a stage in my life where I’m ready to find someone. ” She adds: “I had a brief thing with Joey a few years ago. We’ve been friends for years and I would be open to reconnecting with Joey. We get on really well and we have a lot of mutual friends. I am also friends with Grace in Manchester, so it’s a little bit awkward. Wil seems funny and I get the vibe from him that he knows himself, which is attractive.”

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2.