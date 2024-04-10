Meet Race Across The World contestants Sharon and Brydie

Sharon (52, Cleaner) and Brydie (25, Snowboard Instructor) from Kent are a mother and daughter learning to embrace the challenges of travel and dyslexia.

Advertisements

Why did you want to take part in the series?

Sharon: It just looks amazing, it looks fun. I watched it with my family at home and Brydie was in Canada at the time and then we went out to visit and we watched it together. She just looked at me and I looked at her and we thought “we could do this” and so that’s exactly how it happened.

Have you got a strategy going into the race?

Brydie: Not really. We’re winging it.

Sharon: The only thing we’re doing, we’re Mum and Daughter so we’re sharing everything. So, one’s got shampoo, one’s got conditioner, you know, to lighten the load.

Brydie: I think that’s our best strategy, our relationship, because we’re really tight.

Have you picked up any tips from previous series?

Brydie: Yes, we picked up on stuff that you wouldn’t normally think of like needing to bring a rain jacket, or a base layer or a woolly hat.

Sharon: We also brought extra leggings so we could double up. As for directions, we’re talkers, so not afraid to ask anyone anything.

Advertisements

How competitive are you both? Are you in it to win it?

Brydie: Not by ourselves, but together we’re more competitive.

Sharon: She’s doing it for me and I’m doing it for her so, we can’t let each other down.

Brydie: And when you’re Mum and Daughter I think you’re even tighter, you want to make each other proud and happy. So, I think we’re deadly, one to watch out for.

Advertisements

Sharon: We’re bringing it home.

Race Across The World airs Wednesday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.