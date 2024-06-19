Meet Love Island bombshells Konnor Ewudzi and Matilda Draper

Advertisements

Love Island has introduced two brand new bombshells: Meet Konnor Ewudzi and Matilda Draper!

Wednesday’s evening saw a text announce: “Islanders, tonight one new girl and one new boy will enter the Villa. They have each chosen three Islanders they want to date. Each new arrival has chosen one Islander to prepare their starter. One to prepare their main course and one to prepare dessert. #DishyDates #RomanceOnTheMenu”

Konnor and Matilda then made their entrance into the villa to join the cast…

Meet Matilda Draper

Matilda Draper, 24, from Beckenham, is ready to shake things up in the Villa. After spending a year focusing on herself post-breakup, Matilda feels now is the perfect time to find love again.

“I’ve been single since 2022 and gave myself last year to really focus on finding myself because I was with my ex from the ages of 18-22,” she shares. “Now I’m ready to find and love my person.”

Matilda plans to bring sunshine and silliness to the Villa. “I’m lighthearted and don’t take myself too seriously. If things get too serious in the Villa I’m going to throw in a little joke or a ‘would you rather’. I’ve got a list of 80 questions on my phone,” she reveals.

With confidence and charm, Matilda describes herself as kind-hearted, funny, and caring. “Looks wise, I’m a good-looking girl, I’ve got great tits, a great ass and great chat. Tick, tick, tick!”

Matilda’s faith is important to her. “I’m a Christian, I value my faith very highly. My faith is all about kindness and love which is what I want to preface to everyone I meet.”

Matilda admits she chose to stay single for a while to enjoy herself but is now ready for a relationship. “I miss cuddles in bed and back tickles. I love being in a relationship.” Her friends and family describe her as a ray of sunshine, always making it hard to be unhappy around her.

When it comes to finding a partner, Matilda looks for someone with a kind heart, who is funny and confident. “Looks wise, I like tan, good teeth and muscles.” She is particularly excited to meet Sean, who she thinks is kind and beautiful, while Wil and Joey also catch her eye.

Meet Konnor Ewudzi

Konnor Ewudzi, 28, from Cornwall, is stepping into the Villa ready to find somebody special. Having been in a couple of relationships, Konnor believes now is the right time as he has learnt from his past experiences and is better at spotting red flags.

Konnor promises to bring fun, excitement, and energy to the Villa. His unique look and style set him apart from many people. As an ex-holiday rep, he loves engaging with people and is full of energy. What his fellow Islanders might not know is that Konnor can sing and write music, a talent he’s excited to share, possibly by spitting a few bars at a talent show.

Konnor attributes his single status to not having found someone with the same vibe yet but remains hopeful for the right girl. His friends and family would describe him as fun and happy, ensuring there’s never a dull moment when he’s around.

When it comes to his ideal partner, Konnor looks for someone bubbly with a good smile and a great bum. He is particularly looking forward to meeting Grace, who he finds very pretty, as well as Uma and Nicole, who both seem to have cool and bubbly vibes respectively.

As Matilda and Konnor prepare to enter the Love Island Villa, they bring their own unique flavours and are ready to find love and friendship under the sun. Stay tuned as the drama unfolds and these new Islanders make their mark.