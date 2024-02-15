Married At First Sight Australia is back for season 11 – here’s how and when to watch in the UK.

E4 will be taking another trip down the aisle with the hit reality series from down under very soon.

As always, Married At First Sight will feature some of Australia’s boldest singles entrusting their love lives to relationship experts Mel Schilling, John Aiken and Alessandra Rampolla.

Watch Married At First Sight Australia season 11 in the UK

The show will start on Monday, 26 February at 7:30PM on E4. Episodes will then continue nightly Monday-Thursdays on E4 throughout the spring.

As well as watching nightly on TV, you can watch episodes online via Channel 4 Streaming here.

In the first episode, the 11th series of Married at First Sight Australia kicks off, as the latest batch of brides and grooms embark on the journey, all in the pursuit of finding their true loves.

In the season’s opening pairing, Sara, a 29-year-old nutritionist, encounters Tim, a 31-year-old entrepreneur of an online business, at the altar.

The initial attraction is undeniable, yet a startling disclosure regarding Tim’s past romantic encounters causes Sara to reconsider.

At the same time, Cassandra, aged 30, is introduced to Tristan, a vibrant entertainment manager hailing from Sydney. Will Tristan overcome his nerves?

You can catch up on past seasons of MAFS Australia online in the UK via All 4 here.

Meanwhile, Married At First Sight UK will return to E4 later in 2024 with a brand new series.

If you’re single, you can apply for the new series online here.

A casting call asks: “In this unique relationship series about married life, a panel of matchmaking experts will be there to help you find the one.”

Past series are available on catch up via Channel 4 streaming.