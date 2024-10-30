Ludwig set to be renewed for series two on BBC One

BBC’s Ludwig is set to make a comeback for a second season, after leaving crime drama fans wanting more.

The comedy-thriller, starring David Mitchell, has quickly become a fan favourite, with some calling it “the best BBC series in years”.

Viewers are already demanding more episodes, and it seems like their wish will be granted soon.

A source close to the show revealed that BBC bosses are thrilled with the performance of the series, which has been a massive success both in terms of ratings and critical reception.

“There have been a lot of noises about a second series, and I’d be absolutely gobsmacked if it didn’t come back,” the insider told Mirror.

Ludwig introduces us to John ‘Ludwig’ Taylor, played by Mitchell, a reclusive puzzle-setter who becomes entangled in his twin brother’s disappearance.

Ludwig steps into the shoes of his missing brother James, a family man and Detective Chief Inspector, to uncover what happened to him.

This case-of-the-week format brings a unique twist to the genre, blending crime-solving with comedy and family drama as Ludwig juggles the demands of police work and his brother’s personal life.

Ludwig’s skill in solving puzzles could be his greatest asset in solving this case – or it could lead to his undoing. Only time will tell.

Joining David Mitchell is Anna Maxwell Martin, playing Lucy Betts-Taylor, James’ wife, who is grappling with her husband’s mysterious disappearance. The cast is rounded out by talents like Dipo Ola, Gerran Howell, Izuka Hoyle, and Ralph Ineson.

The show also features an impressive list of guest stars, including Derek Jacobi, Felicity Kendal, Karl Pilkington, and Rose Ayling-Ellis.

If you haven’t already caught it, all episodes of series one are available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.