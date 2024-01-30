Josh and Chris uncover a secret about Georgia S’s feelings for Callum, leading to tension and drama in the Love Island villa tonight, culminating in a suspenseful public vote announced by Maya.

In a moment of unexpected drama at the villa, Josh and Chris head to the terrace, sharing secrets that might just shake things up.

Josh reveals a startling piece of information to Chris, discussing Georgia S, often referred to as “G”. He says, “G said to Sophie that she can’t see herself sleeping with Callum.”

Chris, visibly shocked by this revelation, finds himself at a loss for words.

Later in the evening, the plot thickens as Tom confides in Molly about his previous interactions with Georgia S.

Seeking clarity and support, Molly turns to Hannah, Liberty, Georgia H, Arabella, and Kaz.

She shares her observations, saying, “For the past few days, I’ve been seeing G pull him constantly for chats and I’ve just been like, they’re just friends, it’s fine, they’re just friends.”

Molly, increasingly concerned, confides in the girls further: “I think that maybe now, obviously G’s been pulling him and she’s made it apparent that she still likes him and wants to get to know him.”

She continues, expressing her frustration, “I’ve been allowing things to happen thinking they’re just friends, knowing full well that she has been trying to crack on with him everyday and every night, has she not and I’m sat there like a mug.”

Georgia H suggests that Molly should speak directly to G about her concerns. However, Molly, feeling embarrassed and frustrated, dismisses the idea and walks away, declaring to the girls, “It’s embarrassing, I can’t be arsed speaking to her, she can have my Ex and my next.”

The drama escalates with Maya’s surprise return to the Villa.

As night falls, Maya gathers the Islanders by the pool and announces the results of a public vote. She tells them, “Hello Islanders, can you come and join me by the pool please?”

Lining up the Islanders, she reveals, “I’ve put you in this order for a reason. The public have been voting for their favourite couple. The order you are standing in is how the public have voted.”

The Islanders are left in suspense, wondering who the public has voted as their most and least favourite couples and what the consequences of this lineup will be.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.