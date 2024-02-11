Love Island spoilers! Arabella targets Adam and public vote stirs villa drama

In the latest Love Island All Stars drama, Arabella eyes new arrival Adam, the Villa hosts eBay’s Pink Party, Casey and Eve’s connection is questioned, and a public vote threatens to send a couple home.

In a surprising turn of events, the Villa is buzzing with the recent arrival of bombshell Adam, closely following Chris’ exit.

Arabella, caught in the whirlwind, openly expresses her gratitude to Adam for choosing her. “I’m happy you picked me,” she says, marking their first private conversation since the coupling.

Adam, in response, shares his readiness for a genuine connection.

Adam and Arabella

“I’m at a stage where I’m ready to meet someone and have something serious. I’ve made mistakes before and now I know what I want,” he admits.

Arabella agrees, “I think life is about making mistakes. I’ve made a lot of mistakes in my life and I feel like if you don’t make mistakes you don’t have anything to go by…”

As Georgia H likens Arabella to a cat with nine lives, will Adam be the one for Arabella? Or will the bombshell explore other connections first?

The mood in the Villa lightens as Toby receives a text announcing a unique celebration. “Islanders, it’s time to serve major looks as tonight you’ll be having a pre-loved pink party. #PinkToMakeEveryoneWink #Ebay”

Georgia S reacts: “Pink to make the boys wink, pink to make the boys wink!”

As the party kicks off, the Islanders don their best pink outfits, turning the event into a fashion highlight. However it appears the party pops off in more ways than one for one couple…

Eve confronts Casey

Amidst the festive atmosphere, Casey and Eve find themselves at the heart of Villa gossip.

Their growing connection has everyone talking, but doubts surface. Callum, after a chat with Casey and Tom, pulls Sophie aside to share his concerns about Casey and Eve’s future.

“He’s just wondering if that can be a real thing. I think he’s going to speak to her anyway and have a conversation with her,” Callum reveals.

Sophie warns Eve of Casey’s apprehensions. “I’ve just been informed something…basically Casey is now saying he doesn’t know if him and Eve can work on the outside.”

Eve, taken aback, confronts Casey for clarity. “What? To me he literally says completely different…” she exclaims, prompting a crucial conversation between the two.

As the eBay’s Pre-Loved Pink Party continues, a sudden text demands the Islanders’ immediate attention at the firepit.

“The public have been voting for their favourite couple. As Arabella and Adam are the newest couple, they are not included in the vote,” Anton reads, with Molly revealing the stakes, “The couples with the fewest votes are at risk of being dumped from the Island tonight…”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.