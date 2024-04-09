Love Island set for big change with move from Majorca

Love Island is reportedly exploring new horizons beyond the sun-soaked shores of Majorca.

As the show approaches its 10-year anniversary in 2025, there’s rumours about big plans from the producers, hinting at a major shake-up in the show’s iconic setting.

Traditionally set in the picturesque landscapes of Majorca, the show has become synonymous with its stunning villa, providing a glamorous backdrop for the romantic entanglements and drama the series is known for.

However, insiders have revealed that ITV Studios is ready to significantly increase its investment for a fresh locale, quadrupling their weekly budget to a staggering £20,000 to ensure the next series is more spectacular than ever.

One property “shaped like a UFO ” in Portugal’s picturesque Algarve has emerged as an early front-runner

Despite the allure of new locations, Love Island is set to return this summer to its current home, Sa Vinyassa, on the outskirts of Cala d’Or in Majorca, which boasts a more modest rental fee of £5,000 a week.

The original villa in Ses Salines, another Balearic beauty spot, was sold in 2022 for £2.57million.

Fronted by Maya Jama, Love Island is expected to be back on TV in June.

The broadcaster said: “We look forward to returning to Mallorca and our iconic villa for the forthcoming series of Love Island this summer.”