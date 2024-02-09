Tonight’s Love Island spoilers with double dumping and new bombshell

In a dramatic episode of Love Island tonight, two islanders face being dumped, tensions rise between Anton and Georgia H, Molly and Tom share a promising first date, and the villa welcomes a new bombshell.

Following last night’s episode, two islanders are on the brink of being dumped from the villa.

The suspenseful moment unfolds as Maya interrupts the islanders’ game of All Stars Couple Goals, compelling them to make the crucial decision of which boy and girl to send home.

During the tense deliberation, Georgia H stands firm on her stance, asserting, “I just said my opinion, is that not ok? It wasn’t an accusation, it was an opinion.”

Molly echoes the group’s frustration, saying, “This is ridiculous. We’ve literally gone round and round in circles.”

Finally coming to their decision, Tom stands up to deliver the bad news. But who will be dumped from the Island?

The dumping’s fallout sees Anton and Georgia H at loggerheads, unable to see eye to eye.

The following day, Georgia H confides her frustrations to Georgia S and Toby, revealing: “I found yesterday really frustrating because I felt we were fighting a losing battle.

“Obviously me and Anton were butting heads and I don’t feel he gave space for me to say what I was feeling or even understand what I was trying to say…”

When asked about her current feelings towards Anton, she admits: “I don’t feel we were working together as a team…”

Amid the chaos, Molly and Tom escape for a breathtaking first date.

Molly and Tom on their date

As they admire the stunning South African scenery, Tom confesses: “To be fair Mol, you’ve probably ticked every single box I’m looking for, I’m not gonna lie and I think that’s what took me by surprise.”

Molly, looking towards the future, shares: “I wouldn’t entertain it if I didn’t see this being something serious on the outside…”

Finally, The villa’s dynamic is further shaken by the arrival of a new bombshell, intensifying the drama just 24 hours after the previous upheaval.

Making a memorable entrance, the newcomer boldly asks, “Room for one more, guys?”

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.