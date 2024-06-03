New season of Love Island kicks off with a surprise twist

Love Island is back with a fresh batch of sexy singles ready to find love in paradise – and a big twist awaits.

In tonight’s first episode, first to arrive are Nicole and Ayo, who stroll into the Villa with big smiles.

They toast to being the first Islanders of the season, and soon enough, Jess, Sean, and Sam join the party.

Next up, are dynamic duo Mimii and Samantha, eager to mingle with their new housemates.

Patsy, Ronnie, and Ciaran follow shortly after. Finally, Munveer and Harriett make their grand entrance, completing the group.

The Islanders waste no time in getting acquainted, chatting about their ideal partners and past romances.

Maya makes her entrance and reveals a coupling-up first

Just as everyone is settling in, host Maya Jama arrives, bringing an air of anticipation.

Maya says: “Welcome to Love Island. It’s lovely to meet you guys but I think we should have a little game to get things going.”

She then shares: “You’ve already started getting to know each other so you guys have had enough time for first impressions, right? First impressions count.

“Boys and girls, I now want you to rate each other in order of who you think has come across the most like boyfriend and girlfriend material, right down to who has given the least relationship vibes.”

The girls huddle up, ranking the boys on their boyfriend potential.

Then it’s the boys’ turn to rank the girls on girlfriend vibes.

Maya then announces: “Well, that was very interesting. I bet you’re wondering how we’re going to couple you up. Well, you’ve done it yourselves!”

The girls pair up with the boys placed in the same position on the scale. The first six couples are formed.

A first night twist leaves the islanders speechless

Later, Maya gathers the Islanders at the fire pit for a surprise announcement.

She asks about their first day and how they’re feeling in their new couples.

Then she drops the bombshell, “You’re on Love Island. Always expect the unexpected.”

What does this unexpected twist mean for our Islanders?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.