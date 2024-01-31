Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It (Series 9, Episode 7)

The excitement continues in the new series of Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It.

This series sees Kirstie, with her extensive background in renovations, helping couples across the UK resolve their housing disputes, especially with the challenge of increasing construction costs.

She aims to encourage them to cherish and stay in their current homes. On the other hand, Phil, buoyed by his recent success, presents a range of incredible houses to persuade families to sell their existing homes.

This episode takes us to Albrighton in Shropshire, where Phil revisits Jamie Lea and Curtis. We first met them in 2019, grappling with decisions about their three-bedroom terrace house.

Jamie Lea, a psychology student, wished for a settled family life with their daughter Scarlett and another child on the way. Curtis, however, was eager to move, eyeing a larger property with a spacious garden in the countryside for their expanding family.

Kirstie’s plan aimed to transform their house into a family-friendly space on a strict £30,000 budget, requiring Jamie Lea and Curtis to maximise their resources and efforts.

Phil faced his own challenge, finding compelling properties within a £280,000 budget. He showcased three remarkable homes, including a spacious four-bedroom house, to sway Jamie Lea’s decision.

Now, four years later, Phil returns to discover the path the family chose and how their lives have unfolded since then.

Kirstie and Phil’s Love It or List It airs on Channel 4 on Wednesday, 31 January 2024 at 8:00PM.

The episode is the seventh from the show’s ninth series.