Kim Kardashian will help produce a new documentary series on Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor,.

Provisionally titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar the three-part boxset, produced by the Academy Award-winning studio Passion Pictures, promises an in-depth look at the life and career of the legendary actress.

The series is executive produced by Kari Lia, Hamish Fergusson, and Kim Kardashian. It boasts exclusive access to Taylor’s inner circle, including family, friends, and colleagues who witnessed her rise to superstardom.

Often portrayed as a tabloid sensation, Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar aims to delve beyond the public persona.

“The documentary will explore Taylor’s multifaceted life as an actor, rebel, entrepreneur, and activist. It intends to showcase how Taylor set the precedent for modern celebrity culture.

The series will focus on Taylor’s acting craft and her impact on the audience-star relationship.

“It will highlight her groundbreaking achievements in Hollywood, her evolution into a successful businesswoman, and her advocacy work, particularly in the fight against AIDS.

Featuring rare audio tapes, interviews, and unseen TV footage, along with a rich archive of her movies, the documentary will offer a comprehensive view of Taylor’s life. High-profile figures like Kim Kardashian, Dame Joan Collins, Margaret O’Brien, Carole Bayer Sager, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, among others, will provide personal insights into Taylor’s story.

Kim Kardashian, Executive Producer said: “Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter.

“She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life – and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

Alistair Pegg, Commissioning Editor at the BBC added: “This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor – both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself.”

The series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer with a release date to be confirmed.