ITV has announced an exciting one-off music special, Katy Perry: Night of a Lifetime, set to air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

The one-off, 90-minute show promises fans a front-row seat to an electrifying evening featuring Katy Perry’s greatest hits and exclusive renditions from her latest album, 143.

Set in London’s iconic Central Hall Westminster, the event will include a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests and an A-list audience. With surprises in store, the show is designed to be an unmissable celebration of Katy’s music and presence

Katy will take the stage to perform some of her most legendary songs, including Firework, Roar, and I Kissed a Girl, while also debuting new renditions from 143, her latest album. This event marks the first time ITV audiences will hear these fresh tracks live.

With a record-breaking career featuring over 143 million albums sold and 18.6 billion streams globally, Katy has cemented her role as a pop icon and a fan favourite around the world. The ITV special promises a unique and intimate experience, giving viewers at home the chance to feel as if they’re right in the audience.

Katy Perry says: “I am SO chuffed to transform Central Hall Westminster for this very cool and cozy evening for my UK fans. I can’t wait to be back in London, one of my favourite places in the world, for this up close and personal dance party of a LIFETIME.”

Charlie Irwin, Managing Director of producers TalkbackThames added: “Katy Perry is an icon, loved by all and we’re thrilled to be able to bring this show to life for ITV audiences – it’s going to be a remarkable and unmissable night.”

Katy Perry: Night of a Lifetime will air this December on ITV1 and ITVX.